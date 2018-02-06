Man injured in Hickory shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Catawba County Monday afternoon.

According to the Hickory Police Department, officers received a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE just before 3 p.m. Police say they found 20-year-old Isaiah Markeese Hunt on 4th Street SE in Hickory with a gunshot wound.

Hunt had drove to 4th Street after being shot, officers say. He was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made.

It is unclear whether the suspected shooter and victim knew each other.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, you can call Hickory police at 828-328-5551.

