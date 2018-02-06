Charlotte’s newest grocer in Ballantyne to hire 150 workers this spring

BALLANTYNE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - Sprouts Farmers Market, Charlotte’s newest grocery store, is looking to hire 150 workers ahead of its debut in Charlotte this spring.

The Phoenix-based organic grocer, which opens April 4, is holding a hiring event Wednesday and Thursday to staff up its first area location, which is off Providence Road West in Ballantyne.

The job fair takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Pineville on Wednesday from 8-11:30 a.m., then 1-6 p.m., and on Thursday from 8-11:30 a.m., then from 1-5 p.m., the company said in a statement Monday.

Walk-ins are welcome at the event, Sprouts said. The grocer is hiring for all kinds of positions, including cashiers and clerks to staff its various store delis.

Sprouts sells an array of natural and organic products – including fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, nuts, baked goods, craft beer and wine – at prices the company says are affordable for “everyday shoppers.” Elsewhere in North Carolina, the retailer has stores in Raleigh and in Fayetteville.

The new Ballantyne supermarket is one of six new locations that Sprouts is opening in the second quarter of this year, the company has said. Others will open in Georgia, California, Nevada and South Carolina.