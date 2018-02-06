Bullets strike northwest Charlotte home

No one was hurt when bullets struck a woman's home in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a woman heard multiple shots fired outside her home on LaSalle Street around 2:30 a.m. The woman told police that two rounds passed through her home.

No one has been arrested, police say. Officers said they were interviewing a "person of interest."

Police believe the incident was not random.

