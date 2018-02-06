Music and poetry to tell the story of Black History Month

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Bright Star Touring Theatre’s “Let Freedom Ring: Music & Poetry of Black History” debuts at Rowan Public Library’s Headquarters branch, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury. The show begins at 6 p.m. and will be held in Stanback Auditorium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

“The library, with support from the Friends of Rowan Public Library, is excited to offer this family-friendly production,” said Melissa Oleen, Library Services Manager. “Let Freedom Ring” is intended for ages 8 and up.

“Let Freedom Ring” explores African American history and culture. Follow the journey from Africa through slavery to the Civil Rights Movement and the powerful voices of today’s leaders. Celebrated voices include Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Maya Angelou. The show will share the speeches, songs, and poetry of these powerful Americans. Bright Star believes that by telling a story through music, we can see history as those that lived it did.

Bright Star Touring Theatre aims to deliver a powerful and accessible production that will give audience members a better understanding of these historical events. The group’s efforts in the past have been successful. “We have offered Bright Star productions before, and they have always been very popular,” said Oleen.

Bright Star is a national professional touring theatre company based in Asheville. Each year, the company performs for nearly 1,000 audiences in schools, theaters, libraries, museums and more across the country. Bright Star performs regularly at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, and has accepted an invitation from the U.S. Embassy to visit Moscow to perform their programs. Their wide variety of curriculum-based programs ranges from The Lady of Bullyburg to Lincoln and Tubman. Bright Star is committed to providing professional theatre to audiences at affordable rates.

Information about all of Bright Star’s interactive shows, including production videos, photos, study guides and more, is available at www.brightstartheatre.com or by calling 336-558-7360. To learn more about RPL and its showing of “Let Freedom Ring,” visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 704-216-8228.

