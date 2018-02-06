‘You ought to pick your dad,’ Tom Brady says, after son admits h - | WBTV Charlotte

‘You ought to pick your dad,’ Tom Brady says, after son admits he prefers Cam Newton.

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Credit: Screenshot of video Credit: Screenshot of video
CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) -

What can be worst than losing the Super Bowl?

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady revealed in a pre-game interview Sunday that he suffered indignation at home this season when his 10-year-old son Jack chose the Carolina Panthers Cam Newton for his fantasy football team instead of dear old dad.

The revelation came during an interview with NBC’s Dan Patrick, who asked if Brady gets football questions from his oldest son John “Jack” Brady when he comes home at night.

“Oh, yeah, he’s picking a fantasy team,” 40-year-old Brady said, adding that the team did not include himself.

“Of course not. He can’t pick his dad. You ought to pick your dad, but Cam Newton was there so (he) had to pick Cam Newton. I’m like, ‘I don’t blame you, I’d pick Cam Newton, too.’”

A 20-second clip of the interview had nearly 10,000 views Monday on Twitter, with one Panthers fan noting it was a “shocking” response from a man considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The Panthers beat the Patriots 33-30 in October.

The New England Sports Network wrote about the admission Sunday, noting: “Tom Brady normally is one of the first two quarterbacks taken in fantasy football drafts, except in his own household.”

