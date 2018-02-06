BLOG: Chilly start to the workday, expect rain to move in late Tuesday

* Nice & Mild Tuesday

* Wet Wednesday

* More Rain Over Weekend

After a chilly start, southerly winds Tuesday will allow for temperatures to rebound to near 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. As we go through the day, clouds will increase, but most of the rain will hold off until very late Tuesday night.

A First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday. As a new low pressure system forms, rain will pull in late Tuesday night, ensuring a wet morning commute, then lingering through good bit of the day. Rainfall totals could be pretty healthy, and many of us could receive upwards of an inch before it tapers off Wednesday evening. With highs again close to 60 degrees, Wednesday will be wet, as we are looking at a rain producer instead of winter weather this time.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine to go around and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking ahead, more rain is likely over the weekend, so any outdoor plans may be curtailed yet again.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

