Person grazed by bullet during Gastonia break-in

A person was grazed by a bullet during a break-in in Gaston County Tuesday morning.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, a burglary was reported on Eastover Drive just before 3:30 a.m. Police say the burglar reportedly fired multiple shots during the break-in.

One of the shots then grazed the victim, police said.

Police say the victim was checked out by Gaston EMS and is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

