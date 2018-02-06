Man shot in chest following argument at southeast Charlotte apartment

A man was injured in a shooting following an argument inside an apartment in southeast Charlotte Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 11:38 p.m. at an apartment in the 5700 block of Electra Lane. Police say an adult man was shot in the chest.

A verbal argument between the alleged shooter and the victim lead to the shooting, police say. The alleged shooter and the victim had just met each other, according to police.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

Police say the shooter fled the scene. Officers said they know the identity of the alleged shooter and are seeking warrants.

No arrests have been made.

