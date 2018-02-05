Eat spaghetti, build a playground for students with special needs

“I’m attaching a picture of my sweet students,” the principal wrote. “I hope you can help us raise awareness and money to build them a playground.”

Principal Dana Ayers is with Lincolnton Middle School in Lincoln County. She says her 20+ students with adaptive, special needs need the same opportunity as all other students when it comes to recess and physical fitness.

“They deserve the same opportunity to feel ‘normal’,” Ayers said. “Currently Lincolnton Middle School is the only school in Lincoln County supporting middle school-aged students with these needs, and we are really looking to get some community support to build them a playground.”

Ayers says the cost to build will be about $80,000.

They’re having a spaghetti fundraiser Friday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the school. There will be a silent and live auction as well. Ten dollars per plate, tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.

