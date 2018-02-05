Rowan Gun Violence Task Force makes arrest on wanted suspect, seeking the second

Following a joint investigation, The Rowan County Gun Violence Task Force, consisting of officers from the Salisbury Police Department, Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security and the ATF, have announced the arrest of Dallas Labron Davis, 45, on federal charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Davis was arrested at 806 S. Long Street in East Spencer without incident. He is currently being held in the Rowan County Jail under no bond until his first appearance before a federal magistrate.

The Task Force is also asking for the public’s help in finding Malcom Raheem Toomer , 25.

Toomer is also wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon. Toomer is 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

Police say Toomer may be in the Lexington area.

Anyone with any information on Toomer is asked to please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may also be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org or through the Salisbury Police Facebook page www.facebook.com/SalisburyPoliceDepartment

