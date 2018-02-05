Boy bound to wheelchair asks teacher to help him jump rope

When 8-year-old Jorgy Emerson asked his P.E. teacher Lauren Watts if he could jump rope, she didn’t hesitate.

“He looked at me and said, ‘Ms. Watts, I really want to jump rope like the other kids.’ I said, ‘come on, Jorgy, we’ll make this happen,'” Watts said.

The Harrisburg Elementary School P.E. teacher positioned herself behind Jorgy's chair and pushed with her ribs, while using her own arms to jump the rope around Jorgy and his wheelchair.

Jorgy squealed and smiled, just like the other kids do.

Watts posted the video on Facebook to remind other people just what an impact teachers can have on the lives of their kids. It was viewed thousands of times.

It made Jorgy feel famous.

“I had no idea this was going to happen,” Jorgy said, “It’s already been shared like a million times.”

Jorgy's interview started off with him telling of the delight he’s found in his new "fame." But then the wise little guy started talking about why that fame is important to him.

“I want to inspire other kids to jump rope just like I did, and do other things,” Jorgy said.

All the eyes in the room welled up when, in his slightly broken speech, Jorgy said words that only a wise soul would know.

“I just want to help other kids, because some kids like me are actually having trouble finding their place,” he said.

There’s no doubt he’s found his place. From his wheelchair, he’s found his spot in the hearts of everyone who has the good fortune to meet Jorgy, and find out why sometimes the most important words, come from the youngest hearts.

