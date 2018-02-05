Woman accused of sneaking drugs to inmate in Alexander County

A woman is accused of smuggling marijuana into prison in Alexander County.

Lashanda Renee Hill, 36, met with an inmate during visitation Saturday and handed them 1-2 grams of marijuana, deputies say.

Hill was charged with felony deliver marijuana, felony provide contraband to an inmate, felony possession of controlled substance on a prison/jail premise, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

She went to the Alexander County Detention Center and was placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.