Iredell Co. pair faces felony child abuse charges after child suffers burns

A man and woman are charged with felony child abuse in Iredell County.

Deputies say a report was filed Thursday regarding a child having burns on the lower part of their body.

Taylor Ryan Parks, 25, and Crystal Kay Duncan, 27, were arrested as a result of the investigation. Both were charged with felony child abuse and willful act or omission causing serious physical injury.

Based on additional evidence detectives charged Parks with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

The pair lived on Harmony Highway in Harmony.

Parks and Duncan were placed in the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $2,500 bond.

The child went to Brenner's Children's Hospital in Winston Salem for treatment.

Deputies say they are still investigating and additional charges may be pending.

