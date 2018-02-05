Rev up in the new 2018 Toyota 86

Check out why you should put the N Charlotte Toyota 86 in your driveway for the 2018 model year.

Wishing you could put a sports car in the garage but not sure how your budget could ever stretch that far? It’s time to visit Toyota of N Charlotte – the 2018 Toyota 86 has arrived, and we’re ready to put you in the driver’s seat without breaking your budget. This affordable sports car is rocking an enhanced performance, a style that’s edgier than ever, and top-of-the-line technology to keep you connected both on and off the track!

Four reasons to put this sleek Toyota sports car in your garage today

Why should you take home the 2018 Toyota 86? Here are a few reasons our N Charlotte Toyota dealership loves this sporty, performance-driven ride:

Style

Sportier and sleeker than ever before, the 2018 Toyota 86 is back for another round. This muscular sports car is showcasing head-turning paint colors like Ablaze, Halo, and Thunder, and 17” twisted spoke alloy wheels. The interior is trimmed in plush SofTex with sport front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter; you’ll also love the rear wing in matte black and the chrome-tipped dual exhaust. Plus, LED projector beam headlights, fog lights, Daytime Running Lights, and rear combination lights round out the exterior.

Performance

When you get behind the wheel of this N Charlotte Toyota, you expect a sports car performance… and the 2018 Toyota 86 easily delivers. It derives 200 horsepower and 151 lb-ft torque from a 2.0L 4-cylinder Boxer engine, and its low center of gravity and sport-tuned suspension make handling a breeze. It’s also showcasing sport-calibrated electric power steering, paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel, rear-wheel drive, limited slip-differential, and still manages to get 21/28 mpg. And did we mention it can seat four and still have trunk space to spare?

Technology

On or off the track, connectivity is key. The N Charlotte Toyota 86 offers plenty with features like Bluetooth wireless streaming and USB connectivity, as well as a 7-inch display audio system with Aha Radio and over 10,000 radio stations. HD Radio technology is integrated into the sleek dash, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated backup camera gives you an extra set of eyes when you need it. This new Toyota also boasts a Smart Key System with push button start and dual zone climate control.

The N Charlotte Toyota 84 is affordable and edgy

Affordability

The 2018 Toyota 86 has a starting MSRP of just $26,255, and you’ll have three models to choose from – the 86, 86 GT, and 86 GT Black. Now’s your shot to get your sports car without busting the bank every month, so what are you waiting for?

Test drive the all-new Toyota 86 today at Toyota of N Charlotte!

