A longtime women’s shop in Dilworth is closing in March

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/The Charlotte Observer) - The women’s boutique Bag Lady is closing its doors in Dilworth at the end of March.

In an email to customers Monday morning, Karen Coffin, owner of the 23-year-old local retailer, said her lease in Kenilworth Commons – next to Duck Donuts – is not being renewed.

Coffin, who bought the store in 2010, said she plans to sell the business. In the meantime, Bag Lady will be having an inventory clearance that will run until the lease is finished.

“Our hearts are sad and yet we remain hopeful that, just as in previous years, the baton can be passed to keep The Bag Lady serving our community for many more years to come,” Coffin wrote.

The Bag Lady boasts an eclectic assortment of “Provisions for the Wild Woman,” including scented candles, hand-crafted jewelry, local art, home decor, books and clothing.

The shop also routinely hosts events for women to support their “spiritual and personal development,” such as an upcoming “magic of crystals and stones” workshop.

“Hopefully, our next newsletter will be announcing a Grand Reopening in a new location, so keep your eyes on this spot for further announcements,” Coffin said.

Original Bag Lady owner Hope Swann opened the boutique on Selwyn Avenue in 1995 as a store “by and for women,” according to the company’s website. Coffin said the shop moved to its current location on Kenilworth about a decade ago.

Coffin said in terms of sales, 2017 was the best year ever for Bag Lady. In a call with the Observer, she cited other local businesses that have been forced to close their doors over the last year amid Charlotte’s rapid growth, including Healthy Home Market, the Park Terrace Stadium movie theater and Kabob Grill, which is also in Kenilworth Commons.

“It does feel like something is shifting and changing. In our situation, it’s a business that is thriving,” Coffin said.

She added that she is unsure who will take over her business, but hopes that it will be “someone who is a good fit who gets what the Bag Lady is all about.”

It is not clear why Columbia-based Edens, the firm that owns Kenilworth Commons, is not renewing the shop’s lease. A representative could not immediately be reached. Edens owns a handful of other shopping centers in Charlotte, including Park Road Shopping Center and Atherton Mill.