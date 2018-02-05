Autopsy released for suspected Salisbury bank robber killed in officer-involved shooting

The autopsy of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he reportedly robbed a Salisbury bank, shot two people and then led police on a chase in November 2017 was released Monday.

According to Salisbury police, officers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank on the 800-block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd around 5:04 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the report of an armed robbery in progress. During the robbery, police say a customer inside the bank was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS: Suspected Salisbury bank robber killed in officer-involved shooting ID'd

According to a police report released on Nov. 10, 25-year-old Paul Jones III was identified as the alleged robber.

Police say a person was then shot in the bank parking lot as Jones reportedly fled from the scene. A vehicle matching that description was seen speeding near Brenner Avenue, Lincolnton and S. Fulton Street, and back towards Jake Alexander Blvd. Officers spotted the vehicle and then began to chase Jones.

During the chase, Jones allegedly crashed on Jake Alexander Blvd and shots were then fired. According to Chief Stokes, Jones either “pointed a gun at officers or fired at officers” and police returned fire. Several officers fired multiple shots, killing Jones.

The autopsy states that Jones was shot six times during the officer-involved shooting. The autopsy reveals that Jones was shot five times in the torso and he was shot in his head.

A toxicology report detected that there was alcohol in Jones' system at the time of the deadly shooting.

A juvenile was also listed on the police report as being a victim in this incident.

None of the officers were injured in the incident.

During a press conference in November, the police chief said all of the officers "acted with utmost bravery and valor." When referencing the officers who were involved in the shooting, the chief said "I can not express the bravery shown." The law enforcement officials "did their duty," the police chief said.

"The supervisors working yesterday, Lieutenant Andy Efird and Sergeant Brandon Casper are to be commended for how they took control of a very active and dangerous event that spanned three scenes," Chief Stokes said. "Lieutenant Efird maintained control and command of the pursuit and, while there were many officers surrounding the car after it stopped, the shots were controlled and not excessive given the threat. Sergeant Casper effectively directed the response and enabled the officers to locate the suspect as he fled." "I cannot express how proud I am of the bravery and valor shown by Sergeant Colvin, Officer Basinger and Officer Martinez. They faced a clear threat from an armed person intent on doing evil and did their duty," Stokes added. "There were several other officers right with those three providing support and they too acted bravely and with valor. While we’re not identifying them right now I am just as proud of their actions yesterday."

The officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on "desk duty" during the investigation.

The FBI and SBI are assisting the Salisbury Police Department with the investigation of the bank robbery, officer-involved shooting and other possible crimes.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.