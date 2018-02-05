Man accused of installing skimming device on bank ATM in Concord

A man is wanted for allegedly installing an electronic skimming device on an ATM at a bank in Cabarrus County.

According to the Concord Police Department, a man reportedly installed the skimming device at an ATM at the State Employees Credit Union on Raiford Drive in Concord.

Police believe the man installed the skimming device around 5:46 p.m. on Thursday. The device was active for several days before police found it around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers say the man reportedly "applied some type of waxy substance to the ATM camera lens in an attempt to blur his image."

The police department released this statement Monday:

"Before using an ATM, if customers suspect that an ATM has been tampered with, they should not use it and should contact someone at the business to have the ATM examined."

If you used the ATM at the State Employees Credit Union on Raiford Drive between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning, you should check your bank account and speak with a bank employee.

If you believe you were a victim of fraud or if you know the identity of the man, you're asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

