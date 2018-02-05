Deputies: Rowan County man receives over 10 pounds of marijuana in mail

A Salisbury man is accused of having over 10 pounds of marijuana shipped to him through the United States Postal Service.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Ronnie Lee Eagle, 41, is facing several drug trafficking charges. Deputies say they executed a search warrant at Eagle's home on Highway 601 North on Thursday. He had reportedly just received the package from California, deputies say.

The sheriff's office released this statement:

"The Sheriff’s Office has worked multiple cases in which suspects have utilized the Postal Service, as well as commercial package delivery services, to ship drugs to North Carolina from California."

Deputies say the value of the marijuana was around $35,000.

He was arrested Friday and received a bond of $40,000.

Eagle had previously been arrested on charges on possessing a weapon of mass destruction and carrying a concealed weapon, according to deputies.

