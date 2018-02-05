Albemarle man facing multiple drug charges

A man is facing several drug charges after police allegedly found 1.9 pounds of cocaine, 13 grams of marijuana and over $7,000 in cash at a Stanly County home.

According to the Albemarle Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at a home Smokehouse Lane in Albemarle. That is when investigators found the drugs, police said.

Brad Montega Jackson, 34, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance.

He received a $250,000 secured bond.

Jackson is expected to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 12.

