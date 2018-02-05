Woman in critical condition after being shot inside University City apartment

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting in the University City area Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:36 a.m. inside the woman's apartment on Wexford Meadows Lane, just off of University City Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim's six-month-old child was also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not harmed.

The woman was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Detectives believe the man forced his way into the apartment looking for someone who wasn't in the apartment. Police say they noticed the unoccupied apartment next door was also shot into.

Mary Chavez lives in the apartment next door. She wasn't home at the time of the shooting.

Chavez says police called her.

She told WBTV the bullet pierced through the wall in her dining room and left a hole not far above her floor.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody.

