Man being sought for robbing Dollar General in Conover at gunpoint

A man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a business in Catawba County Sunday night.

The armed robbery happened at the Dollar General in the 1300 block of Conover Boulevard in Conover around closing time, police say. Officers said the robber demanded money and then fled from the scene, but only after telling the employees something odd.

“He told the clerks this was not his first time,” said Police Chief Eric Loftin.

Police are trying to determine whether the Conover robbery is connected to another robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in Hildebran on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 24, a person reportedly robbed the Dollar General on South Center Street in Burke County at gunpoint. An employee told deputies that she and a coworker were locking the door when a man wearing a white mask came up behind them and pointed a gun.

The robber then reportedly stole money and then fled from the scene, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Officers said the robber in the Burke County robbery allegedly wore a "Scream" mask during the incident. On Sunday night, the robber reportedly wore a bandanna, police said.

Deputies said the robber during the Hildebran incident wore dark colored pants, a white mask, black shoes and a black hoodie.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

