BLOG: Sunny start to workweek, First Alert Day issued for Wednesday

Update: 6 p.m. Monday

Enjoy today! A new First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.

A new low pressure system will begin to come together during the day on Tuesday and really form Tuesday night. (If you look at a radar image right now, you won’t see anything because it hasn’t formed yet.) The system will start to throw clouds our way on Tuesday. Temperatures will also go up since our wind will come out of a more southerly direction. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Still, rain won’t be an issue during the day tomorrow.

Wednesday is a different story. Early Wednesday morning, rain will begin to push in from the west. It will spread across the region and bring us a wet morning commute. You may want to plan accordingly. At least leave a little extra time. The rain could come down heavily in spots. It will likely last into midday but should be moving out by the evening commute. Some places could pick upwards of an inch by the time all is said and done.

The good news is that temperatures will start in the mid-40s and we will top out close to 60° so winter weather doesn’t appear to be an issue. More good news is that we will have another opportunity to catch up on rainfall. Even after Sunday’s rain/ freezing rain, we are still about 0.13” behind on rain. We should get back to a surplus on Wednesday… then for better or worse, we have another chance this weekend. That will make 3 wet Sundays in a row!

We’ll keep you up to date here!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

6 a.m. Monday

Sunshine Monday

Midweek Rain

First Alert Day

The chilly, damp air of Sunday will give way to sunny skies Monday just as soon as we burn off a little daybreak fog. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 40s - almost 10 degrees warmer than Sunday, and Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 50s.

Even milder air comes with more rain on Wednesday. Highs then will be close to 60 degrees, but the rain will likely prevent you from spending much time outside. Early indications are it will rain all day Wednesday - maybe adding up to another inch, if not more - meaning both the morning and afternoon commutes would be impacted. With this in mind, a First Alert Day as been declared for Wednesday, as you may have to adjust your plans with the wet weather returning.

The end of the week will take us back to the mid to upper 50s and the next best chance for rain will come over the weekend...ugh!

Hope you have a good week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

