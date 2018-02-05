Downed tree blocks south Charlotte road

A fallen tree blocked a portion of a road in the Myers Park neighborhood of south Charlotte for some time Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the westbound lanes in the 1200 block of Queens Road West near East Boulevard are shut down due to the downed tree. Police say only one inbound lane is open for "eastbound traffic."

Crews are on scene working to clear the tree from the road.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

Tom Porter, who is the city arborist, released this statement:

"Call 911 to report trees that threaten safety or property or that block major roadways and access for emergency services."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.