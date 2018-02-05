Schools announce closings, delays due to hazardous roads

Several schools in the WBTV viewing area have announced delays or closings Monday due to potentially hazardous road conditions.

Alleghany County Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Mitchell County Schools, Mooresville City Schools, Wilkes County Schools and Alexander County Schools have all issued two-hour delays for students Monday.

Officials with Alexander County Schools tweeted about the delay Monday morning:

Alexander County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay today, Monday, February 5, 2018, due to potentially hazardous road conditions. Please be safe traveling this morning. — Alexander Co Schools (@AC_Schools) February 5, 2018

Watauga County Schools, Ashe County Schools and Avery County Schools will be closed for students Monday "due to ice and snow covered roads."

Due to ice and snow covered roads, WCS will be closed for students and teachers on Monday, February 5. The snow day program at HP will open at 7:30 a.m. . Staff may report on a 2-hour delay if needed for safety. Please be safe out there. pic.twitter.com/nLMOccuBkn — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) February 5, 2018

School officials with Watauga County Schools said the snow day program will open at 7:30 a.m.

Sunday was a First Alert Day amid the threat of freezing rain. Several mountain counties were under a Winter Weather Advisory for some time.

PREVIOUS: FIRST ALERT: Conditions improving, temps coming up after Winter Weather Advisory

Multiple churches in the WBTV viewing area either canceled or delayed services Sunday due to the winter weather.

RELATED: Dozens of churches cancel services amid freezing rain threat

Several businesses also reported delays and closures Sunday due to the weather.

CLICK HERE to see a list of closings and delays

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.