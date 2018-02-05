Suspected drunk driver crashes into utility pole in Ballantyne, knocks down power lines

A driver crashed into a utility pole in the Ballantyne area Monday morning, knocking down power lines in the area.

All of the lanes on Ballantyne Commons Parkway near JM Robinson Middle School were shut down for some time due to the wreck. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the wreck happened around 2:44 a.m.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

Duke Energy was called in to repair the broken power pole and fix the fallen power lines. The lanes have since reopened.

Police said the driver has been charged with driving while impaired.

No other details were released.

