Local churches team up to combat domestic violence

Domestic violence continues to be a hot button issue in the Charlotte area and nearly half of the homicides for in 2018 are domestic related in some way.

With that disturbing trend in mind, two local churches have come together to raise awareness and try to put an end to violent relationships.

Pastors for both The Park Church and Meyers Park United Methodist wanted parishioners to know and understand the signs of abuse.

PREVIOUS: A quarter of Charlotte’s homicide cases involve domestic violence. This plan may help.

They say too often we talk about the end result of domestic violence, but not too much about the signs leading up to it.

Love was the topic that started Sunday's important conversation on domestic abuse. By the end, pastors Claude Alexander and James Howell asked every worshiper to join them on a quest to end domestic abuse.

The churches believe these types of conversations are good to have as refreshers and offered resources to those who may need help. Both pastors say it's time to pay attention and understand what real love is and not to confuse abuse as such.

"We want to rise above [abuse], we want to be holier than that," Pastor Howell said. "We want to treat each other always like royalty, like we’re so good to each other – always encouraging each other, always seeing the light in the other person."

The two churches will be hosting similar services Sunday, Feb. 11 at Meyers Park United Methodist Church starting at 8:30 a.m

