Local Eagle fans plan to head to Philadelphia to celebrate after Super Bowl win

Super Bowl Sunday turned out to be an excellent day of business for many local Charlotte area bars. Panther Country was packed with a lot of New England Patriot and Philadelphia Eagle fans who were in full force for one of the greatest football experiences.

For Eagle fans at Steamers Sport Pub on Pierson Drive, the cheers and chants did not stop coming. Showing up in full force, some fans who were hoping to catch the Eagles during Super Bowl LII had to be turned away because the bar was packed to capacity.

That was excellent for Steamers on the business side, and meant energy levels would be flying high all night.

"We've been coming here for like 10 or 14 years," says Benita Dutton.

Dutton is one of the founding watch party organizers along with Herman Williams and Ron Gale. Their parties started back in 2003 and Gayle says getting a a group of Eagle fans this large in Charlotte was a struggle at first.

"We couldn't even fill up the front room. It has grown from about 12 of us who originally started it to this," Gayle said.

Now that Eagles have won the Super Bowl, some people are planing on heading to Philadelphia to celebrate when the city throws a parade.

