4 injured in car crash in west Charlotte

Multiple people were injured following a car crash in west Charlotte Sunday evening.

According to Medic, the incident happened near Alleghany Street and Ashley Road.

Officials say two people for transported to Novant Health Medical Center, one for serious injuries, the other for minor. The other two people were treated for minor injuries at Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on what caused the accident.

No further information has been released.

