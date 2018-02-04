Charlotte man wanted for sexual battery turns self in

A man wanted in Charlotte on multiple charges, including sexual battery and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, turned himself in.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 18-year-old Jordan Maddalon was wanted for second-degree sex offense, sexual battery, damage to property and Interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

On Feb. 3, officers said Maddalon cut off his court-ordered electronic monitoring device.

Officials said Tuesday that Maddalon turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.