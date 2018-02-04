Ice brings power outages in Rowan County

At one point on Sunday afternoon more than 2100 residents of Rowan County had lost power, according to Duke Energy.

Freezing rain and ice formed on branches, snapping power lines. Neighborhoods like Forest Glen and Neel Estates reported power outages, as well as an area in Salisbury off Mooresville Road.

The Bostian Heights Fire Department posted on social media that Rowan 911 had received several calls for power lines down.

By 4:00 pm most of the power outages had been restored, according to Duke Energy.

