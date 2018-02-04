Special Olympics Athlete of the Month: Amy Bennett and Nikki Stapleton

Our Special Olympics Athlete of the Month for February is not just one athlete, but multiple athletes!

This month we are featuring Nikki Stapleton and Amy Bennett. They've both been selected to represent the North Carolina tennis team in the 2018 USA Games in Seattle this summer.

In addition to that, they've both competed in the ATANC Tennis Tournament.

Amy has also competed in bowling, cheerleading, and basketball. Nikki competes in swimming in addition to tennis.

If you would like to donate to Amy or Nikki's trip to just visit the links for Nikki Stapleton, Amy Bennett or General Team NC.

