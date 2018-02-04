Rowan teen on probation for car break-ins arrested again for more break-ins

A Rowan County teen has been charged with breaking into multiple vehicles in the Rockwell and China Grove areas.

According to deputies, on January 10, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating numerous car break-ins in the Mt. Hope Church Road and Highway 152 East area between Rockwell and China Grove.

On Feb. 5, police said the suspect, 18-year-old Anthony Mason Cunningham, is responsible for nine other vehicle break-ins.

The incidents occurred at night, and appeared to have been committed by one suspect.

Several new reports of similar crimes occurred over the next two weeks that involved victims waking in the mornings to find their cars had been entered. Purses, wallets, money, tools, clothing, backpacks and in one case firearms were stolen from their vehicle.

Detectives followed several leads in these cases, and determined Cunningham was a suspect in the crimes. Cunningham was familiar to investigators from other cases in which he was charged in late 2017.

Cunningham is accused

Those cases involved similar crimes in the Spencer area. Cunningham was arrested and charged on these 2017 incidents, and was given a probationary sentence and released by the court.

As part of the current investigation, detectives obtained and served a search warrant for Cunningham’s residence on French Lane in Salisbury. They say they seized evidence linking him to the latest crimes.

On Saturday, Cunningham was arrested and charged with 17 felony counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, 2 felony counts of larceny, and one felony count of larceny of a firearm.

Anthony Cunningham was placed in jail under a $50,000 secured bond. The investigations continue, and more charges are possible for Cunningham.

