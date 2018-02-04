With winter weather advisories in place, Burke County residents are worried about icy road conditions

Folks in Burke County say they're paying attention to the winter weather advisories and are on high alert as they get ready for whatever icy surprise that will may be awaiting them Sunday morning.

Some say it's been a mad house at Tractor Supply Company in Morganton.

Freezing rain is predicted to be on the horizon, and shoppers are out buying all the basics to prepare for the inclement weather.

"Propane heaters, last minute stock ups, you know, just in case type things," says Heather Bishop, manager for Tractor Supply.

A few inches of snow fell through this area about two weeks ago and there wasn't much worry, but as we head into Sunday,"They're a little scared this time around. They're seeing this, the weather advisory, and they're just worried about the ice," Bishop adds.

Rest assured no pet will be left behind because of icy streets. Animal lovers were hauling out pounds of food for their furry and feathery friends.

With so many being ahead of the winter weather curve, staying inside for Super Bowl Sunday is only one thing some say is the last thing for them to do.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.