Dozens of churches cancel services amid freezing rain threat

Multiple churches in the WBTV viewing area have either canceled or delayed services Sunday due to winter weather.

As of 8 a.m., areas that began as snow and sleet began to change over to freezing rain as upper-level warm air moves in, meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases says.

RELATED: FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain falling, Winter Weather Advisory in place?

Several businesses also reported delays and closures in the area due to the weather.

CLICK HERE to see a list of church and business closings and delays

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for parts of the WBTV viewing area until 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.