Missing 24-year-old Charlotte man found 'in good health'

A 24-year-old Charlotte man who was reported missing Sunday has been found "in good health," police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Corey Hovis left his home on J.M. Keynes Drive around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

"This is out of his character and there is some concern for his safety," police said Sunday.

On Monday, police said Hovis has been reunited with his family.

Hovis was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket. He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with collar-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.