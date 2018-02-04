Alcohol suspected as factor in deadly east Charlotte crash

One person was killed in a wreck in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a Ford Ranger and Nissan Altima collided around 2:23 a.m. on Milton Road at E WT Harris Boulevard.

Police say the truck driver of the Ford, identified as 31-year-old Jose Coronado, was killed. The driver and two passengers in the Nissan Altima went to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

"The investigation revealed the Ford Ranger made a left on a red left turn arrow into the path of the Nissan Altima," police say.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor on Coronado's part, police say. Speed is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.

