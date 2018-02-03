NC boy vowed to wear Eagles jerseys until they won the Super Bowl. It’s been 176 days

A 12-year-old North Carolina boy has an interesting way to ensure his Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

For the past 176 days (and counting), Cooper Phillips has worn an Eagles jersey as a good luck charm.

“He said earlier in the year he wasn’t stopping until they won the Super Bowl (and he’ll likely keep wearing it even after that),” his dad, Gavin Phillips, said in an email to the Observer.

Cooper lives in Efland near Durham. He collected the jerseys in recent years by asking for a new one each Christmas and birthday. His goal was to collect enough jerseys so that he could wear one for every day of the week, his dad said.

He finally finished his collection in 2017, and that’s when his streak began.

In a video posted by his dad, Cooper goes through an entire week of jerseys, describing why each one is significant for that specific day. At the time the video was created, he said he didn’t intend to stop wearing the jerseys unil the team made the playoffs.

That was day 75.

Now, he’s rocking a jersey in hopes the team can hoist the long sought after Vince Lombardi trophy if they beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

After the Eagles won the NFC Championship, his dad surprised him with a trip to Minnesota for Super Bowl week.

The father and son couldn’t score tickets to actually go to the game, according to WRAL. However, the two are staying in the team’s hotel, where Cooper met some of his favorite Eagles players.