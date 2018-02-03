4 injured after crash near Northlake Mall in Charlotte

A total of four people suffered injuries following a crash in north Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to Medic, the incident happened near Northlake Centre Parkway.

Officials say two people were treated for serious injuries at Carolinas Medical Center and two people were treated for injuries at Novant Health Medical Center.

There's no word on what caused this crash and no further information has been released.

