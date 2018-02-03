Woman charged with murder of man found dead in stabbing in Union County

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man after an apparent stabbing in Union County Saturday morning.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Emunah Evans is charged with the murder of 50-year-old David Hampton in connection with the Mineral Springs stabbing incident.

Deputies reportedly went to a home in the 2400 block Sierra Chase Drive, near Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe at approximately 11:38 a.m. Saturday morning concerning a possible stabbing victim.

Officials discovered a man with an apparent stab wound inside the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

25 year old Emunah Nardeah Evans charged with murder of 50 year old David Bernard Hampton in connection with Mineral Springs stabbing incident. pic.twitter.com/1K31kBwt0P — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) February 3, 2018

Citizens with information concerning criminal activity are encouraged to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

No further information has been released.

