Dangerous driving conditions possible Sunday Morning

Though not expected to be a major event, roads in Rowan County could be dangerous on Sunday morning if predictions of a wintry mix hold true.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sunday from 3:00 am until 10:00 am, according to Battalion Chief T.J. Brown of Rowan Emergency Services.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible.

The ice could result in difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for the possibility of reduced visibilities and slippery roads.

Church services could be affected. Milford Hills United Methodist Church in Salisbury has already announced that the 8:30 am Sunday morning service would be canceled.

By 10 am conditions will be improving, with all areas changing over to rain by Noon the latest. Rain then continues through the rest of the afternoon and early evening, exiting roughly by game-time, according to WBTV meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases.

