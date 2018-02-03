Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in west Charlotte

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in the leg in west Charlotte Friday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a residence in the 2500 block of Marlow Avenue.

CMPD says 24-year-old Dominique Gantt has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police says that three women and Gantt were in a parked car in the driveway of the residence when an argument occurred between him and one of the women.

Gantt then reportedly exited the vehicle and shot into the car as the women fled the scene. They drove to the Walgreens parking lot on Freedom Drive and called 911.

One of the women was shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her leg. She was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

A short time later, officers were able to locate Gantt at the same residence where the incident occurred and he was subsequently arrested.

No further information was released.

