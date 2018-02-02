Charlotte bars channeling hometown spirit for Super Bowl Sunday

The Carolina Panthers will not be playing in this year’s Super Bowl, but there will still be plenty of buzz at two bars in the Charlotte metro area come Super Bowl Sunday.

Beantown Tavern in Matthews will be packed with fans of the New England Patriots and Steamer’s Sports Pub in east Charlottewill be full of Philadelphia Eagles faithful.

“It’s gonna be a wicked pissah and it’s gonna be a show,” said Beantown Tavern owner Donnie Gaskin.

Gaskin is planning an all-day celebration for Sunday. He said his staff will even be whipping up a special meal for Patriots fans.

“We have a New England style clambake, oysters, shrimp, littleneck clams, new potatoes, rice kielbasa, corned beef and cabbage. It is going to be an amazing show,” said Gaskin.

Just 15 minutes away, the employees at Steamer’s will be treating Eagles fans to a Philadelphia novelty.

“We’re picking up fresh pretzels from the Philly Pretzel Factory. Each customer’s gonna get a free pretzel,” said Bill Nolan, owner of Steamers Pub.

He said the Eagles fans will also be holding a raffle to raise money for charity. Gaskin said he has been busy working on Sundays so he hasn’t gotten a chance to watch the games, but will be pulling for the team regardless.

“Philly deserves it. Philly needs a win. Philly wants a win,” said Nolan.

The Steamers owner is confident the Eagles can win the Super Bowl title that has alluded them for so many years.

“I think the Eagles defense is gonna chew em up,” he said.

Gaskin disagrees.

“I would put my life on the line with Tom Brady,” said the Beantown owner.

Gaskin said his bar will have fans from noon until the time the game ends. Nolan said wristbands will be given out at Steamer’s until the bar is at capacity.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.