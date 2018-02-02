Big game recipes for kids by 3 Queens Cuisine

-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >> (WBTV) -
Turkey Meatballs
- 1lb lean ground turkey
- 3garlic cloves, minced
- 1⁄4cup onion, finely chopped
- 1⁄4cup parsley, chopped
- 1⁄2teaspoon salt
- 1⁄2teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
- 1⁄2teaspoon of fresh oregano
- 1egg, beaten
- 1⁄2cup dry breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese
Fresh Potatoes Chips
- 2 Whole Idaho Potatoes
- Slice a half inch on a Mandolin
- And fried in Grape Seed Oil
- Then tossed in fresh herbs
- Sea Salt and Black Pepper
Chili Dip
Chili recipe
- 1/2 pound Ground Turkey
- 1 onion small dice
- 3 garlic cloves chopped
- 1/2 of Green Pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 can of crushed tomatoes
- Sea Salt and Black Pepper
Dip
- 1 packages of cream cheese
- 1 8oz cup of Cheddar Cheese
- 1 Stalk of green onions sliced
Layer the chili first in you baking dish
Heat the Cream Cheese slightly to smooth then add it over the chili for your second layer. Sprinkle your Cheddar Cheese over the cream cheese layer then top with the green onion.
Zucchini Straws
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup grated
- Parmesan cheese
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3 zucchinis - ends trimmed, halved, and cut into 1/2-inch strips
Mix bread crumbs and cheese
Dip cut zucchini in egg mixture then toss in breadcrumb mixture
Then bake on 450 for 20 to 25 min turn once until golden brown
Facebook: 3 Queens Cuisine
Instagram: 3QueensCuisine
Phone: 704-918-5782