Big game recipes for kids by 3 Queens Cuisine

Big game recipes for kids by 3 Queens Cuisine



Turkey Meatballs 

  • 1lb lean ground turkey
  • 3garlic cloves, minced
  • 1⁄4cup onion, finely chopped
  • 1⁄4cup parsley, chopped
  • 1⁄2teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄2teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
  • 1⁄2teaspoon of fresh oregano
  • 1egg, beaten
  • 1⁄2cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh Potatoes Chips 

  • 2 Whole Idaho Potatoes
  • Slice a half inch on a Mandolin
  • And fried in Grape Seed Oil
  • Then tossed in fresh herbs 
  • Sea Salt and Black Pepper 

Chili Dip

Chili recipe 

  • 1/2 pound Ground Turkey 
  • 1 onion small dice
  • 3 garlic cloves chopped 
  • 1/2 of Green Pepper 
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin 
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric 
  • 1 can of crushed tomatoes 
  • Sea Salt and Black Pepper 

Dip 

  • 1 packages of cream cheese 
  • 1 8oz cup of Cheddar Cheese 
  •  1 Stalk of green onions sliced 

Layer the chili first in you baking dish 

Heat the Cream Cheese slightly to smooth then add it over the chili for your second layer. Sprinkle your Cheddar Cheese over the cream cheese layer then top with the green onion. 

Zucchini Straws

  • 1/2 cup bread crumbs
  • 1/4 cup grated
  •  Parmesan cheese
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 3 zucchinis - ends trimmed, halved, and cut into 1/2-inch strips

Mix bread crumbs and cheese

Dip cut zucchini in egg mixture then  toss in breadcrumb mixture

Then bake on 450 for 20 to 25 min  turn once until golden brown

