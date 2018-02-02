Big game recipes for kids by 3 Queens Cuisine

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Turkey Meatballs

1lb lean ground turkey

3garlic cloves, minced

1⁄4cup onion, finely chopped

1⁄4cup parsley, chopped

1⁄2teaspoon salt

1⁄2teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

1⁄2teaspoon of fresh oregano

1egg, beaten

1⁄2cup dry breadcrumbs

1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh Potatoes Chips

2 Whole Idaho Potatoes

Slice a half inch on a Mandolin

And fried in Grape Seed Oil

Then tossed in fresh herbs

Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Chili Dip

Chili recipe

1/2 pound Ground Turkey

1 onion small dice

3 garlic cloves chopped

1/2 of Green Pepper

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 can of crushed tomatoes

Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Dip

1 packages of cream cheese

1 8oz cup of Cheddar Cheese

1 Stalk of green onions sliced

Layer the chili first in you baking dish

Heat the Cream Cheese slightly to smooth then add it over the chili for your second layer. Sprinkle your Cheddar Cheese over the cream cheese layer then top with the green onion.

Zucchini Straws

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated

Parmesan cheese

2 eggs, beaten

3 zucchinis - ends trimmed, halved, and cut into 1/2-inch strips

Mix bread crumbs and cheese

Dip cut zucchini in egg mixture then toss in breadcrumb mixture

Then bake on 450 for 20 to 25 min turn once until golden brown

Facebook: 3 Queens Cuisine

Instagram: 3QueensCuisine

Phone: 704-918-5782