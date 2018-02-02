Olympic High School will soon be one high school again

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District announced Thursday night that it was consolidating Olympic High School back into one school.

Currently, the school has five separate themed schools. It's been that way since the school split about 13 years ago. The different schools are:

Olympic Biotechnology, Health and Public Administration

Olympic Math, Engineering, Technology and Science

Olympic Renaissance School of Arts and Technology

Olympic, School of Executive Leadership & Entrepreneurial Development

Olympic School of Technology Entrepreneurship & Advanced Manufacturing

CMS says it talked to stakeholders and there was a consensus a change was needed. CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox has been thinking about this for a few months.

"These changes are meant to build on the strengths that are there," CMS Chief Communications Officer Tracy Russ said. "And build on the success of these five academies."

Russ says this consolidation is intended to make the school better and accomplish several goals.

"Easy access to classes," Russ said. "Streamline leadership, and better and stronger one school culture."

Even though Olympic will be one school, there will still be five academies at the school. Each will have an assistant principal. Students will no longer be restricted in taking certain classes. They will be able to take any class in the five different schools.

Parents are concerned that access may negatively impact their children's schedule.

"I just hope she can keep the pathway which is Biomedical." Olympic High School Parent Rhonda Sloan said.

Parent Bryan Butler is concerned the change will chase financial supporters away. Olympic has built a strong group of community partnerships down through the years. Butler is concerned with a new principal coming on board, relationships might be different.

"Anytime there's a change in leadership," Butler said. "They are concerned it might not work out well."

CMS says it will do its part to maintain relationships and build more.

Students are optimistic and say this change will allow there to be no more divisions in the school.

"I think it will be good for the school," Olympic High School Student Silas Dobbins said. Cause it won't kind of section us off and divide us anymore. We can all say we are under one name."

The principal selection process begins the end of February. No word on the status of teachers.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.