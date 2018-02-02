Olympic High School will soon be one high school again

When Army Specialist Javeon Sullivan decided to join the Army, his mother says she knew there was a possibility he may never come back. The possibility became reality in January when the 24 year old husband and father died while serving in Iraq. "More >>
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Pine Grove Church Road.More >>
Brewton was removed from the classroom and later retired after videos of the animals being drowned were posted on social media.More >>
The incident happened on the 8000 block of W. Hwy 10 north of Vale. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a man fired shots at deputies and that no one was injured.More >>
The wreck happened around 2 p.m. on Interstate 77 southbound at Westinghouse Boulevard.More >>
