Family confused, angry after son accused of fatally stabbing father in Lincoln Co

A local man says he feels confused and angry after his brother allegedly killed their father at a home in Lincoln County.

Nicholas Lynch was arrested Thursday. Authorities say the 21-year-old stabbed his father, 59-year-old Oswald Lynch, several times.

"Nothing should get to a point where you murder your father in cold blood," said Richard Lynch, one of Oswald's other sons.

Confused and angry are just some of the emotions Richard Lynch says he's feeling after finding out his father, who sometimes goes by the nicknames Ozzy or Poncho, was stabbed to death.

"It's been a lot of hurt," he added.

The father's killing doesn't make sense to those who loved him, and it only gets more confusing for them because his alleged killer was his own son. The two lived together on Tomes Road.

PREVIOUS: Son charged with stabbing, killing father after argument in Lincoln County

Oswald Lynch worked as a caregiver at Carolinas Healthcare in Lincolnton. Workers for the hospital raised the medical center's flag to half-staff on Friday to honor a man they say had energy that was contagious and filled the building with smiles.

"You won't find a negative comment about him. He was a fun-loving guy," Richard said.

Neighbors of Oswald are feeling that same loss and say he carried that positive attitude wherever he went.

"Always friendly, always coming up to you having a little conversation with you," said Jonathan Wilson who lived doors down from the Lynch family.

They too can't wrap their heads around what happened.

"Everybody is just in shock. I'm really surprised about what's going on," Wilson added.

Richard Lynch says his dad may have thought something was a little off with Nicholas before his death.

"I don't think he thought it would get to this level," he said.

As police continue to look for a reason behind the killing, Richard says he hopes his baby brother who now sits in jail pays for

his alleged crime.

"I hope you get what you deserve," Richard said, "because your daddy didn't deserve this."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.