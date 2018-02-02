Memorial placed along Carowinds Blvd to honor Detective Mike Doty

A memorial sign was unveiled on Friday in honor of fallen York County deputy Det. Mike Doty. The sign was put up less than one month after he was killed in a shooting while on duty.

The sign sits on Carowinds Blvd. right at the North and South Carolina state line.

Family, friends, community members, and colleagues alike all gathered to pay their respects and remember Det. Doty.

The unveiling allowed many people to reflect on their own personal relationships with him and the impact he made on the community.

“It is a tough time for all, but we do all band together and stay strong in in Mike’s name,” said Cindy Gallagher, friend of Det. Doty.

Many gathered sharing their favorite memories and personal experiences with him.

“He was just a guy that had his heart on his sleeve, just loved people to death,” said Ron Rossmann, friend of Det. Doty.

Rossmann was a lifelong friend of Det. Doty and said that he was a loving person and was fair to everyone.

“Mike respected everybody he never formed an opinion about anybody,” said Rossmann.

Not only is this memorial sign a source of comfort, but it also serves as a reminder of Det. Doty’s work in the community.

“Everyday law enforcement sees this every day the community sees this, every day the community sees this sign, they will remember this day and remember this sacrifice,” said State Representative, Tommy Pope.

“I hope one day we can drive by here and not feel the sadness that we feel today but one day we can drive by here and feel proud and happy to memorialize Mike,” said ­­­York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

Businesses in downtown Fort Mill have also put up displays of blue balloons, ribbons, wreaths and signs in honor of Det. Doty.

