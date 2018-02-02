CMS announces delayed release for report cards

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Friday that the release of report cards have been delayed to a later date than expected.

K-5 report cards will be sent home Friday, Feb. 9, while middle school and high school report cards will be sent home Friday, Feb. 16.

The end of the grading period for CMS student report cards was changed to Wednesday, Jan. 24, due to school closings for severe weather.

Based on teacher and parent feedback, the literacy portion of the K-2 report card has been consolidated.

Due to these revisions, the grades for the first quarter do not appear on the revised version but have been filed at the school for permanent record.

CMS encourages parents to review the report card with their student. If they have questions, they can reach out to teachers at their school.

