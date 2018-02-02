Video shows encounter between man with knife, firefighters before deadly police shooting

Screenshots from video of the shooting shows a man with an object that police say was a knife (VIDEO SOURCE: Trey Massey)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers perceived an 'imminent deadly threat' from a man holding a knife outside of a west Charlotte apartment complex Friday afternoon. The man was shot by officers and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at an apartment complex along the 3200 block of Timberbrook Drive near Tuckaseegee Park.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to investigate a suicide attempt on Timberbrook Drive. Police say a man was showing signs of "mental distress."

Officials say the man, later identified as 27-year-old Charlie Shoupe, had a knife and would not cooperate. "The officer perceived an imminent deadly threat and subsequently fired his weapon, striking the male," CMPD says.

A man who lives in the area posted video of the encounter with police on Facebook and gave WBTV permission to use the video.

**WARNING: WBTV has edited the video below but parts of it are still very graphic and may not be appropriate for all viewers. We have described portions of the video that have been left out.**

In the video, you can see Shoupe walking around in the parking lot with an object in his hand. Investigators say that object was a knife.

The video appears to show Shoupe running the knife back and forth against his forearm, appearing to cut his arm. People can be overheard talking about seeing blood after Shoupe appears to cut his arm.

Shoupe can be seen walking between cars as Charlotte firefighters try to talk to him. At one point, Shoupe walks through a clearing and turns around and appears to be waving the knife at them while talking.

According to police, firefighters and medical personel arrived at the scene before officers and asked officers to "step up their response because Mr. Shoupe had a knife in his hand." Firefighters told officers that Shoupe said he "wanted police to shoot him."

Once police arrived at the scene, Shoupe raised the knife in his hand and began charging at the officer. He reportedly was given "loud, repeated verbal commands" to drop the weapon.

Investigators say the officer "retreated multiple times" to try to put distance between him and Shoupe. Shoupe continued to charge at the officer and the officer shot him.

You can hear about 9 or 10 gunshots ring out in the area, but it can't be seen in the video. People standing nearby can be overheard saying Shoupe ran towards officers with the knife.

The video then shows Shoupe lying on the ground. He appears to move his arms and and officers can be seen treating him for his injuries.

Shoupe later died from his injuries. Officials said the officer involved was okay.

Officials have identified Officer Daniel Flynn as the officer who fired his weapon during the incident. Officer Flynn was hired on May 15, 2006, and is assigned to patrol with the Freedom Division.

As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident. Per department protocol, the officer will be placed on paid Administrative Leave.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Dollar is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.