Road reopens after wreck brings down power lines in Cabarrus County

A wreck brought down power lines and closed a road in Cabarrus County Friday.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Roberta Road at Riverside Village Drive, Harrisburg Fire says.

Crews say Roberta Road is now completely open.

The road was closed earlier at Pitts School Road and at Harrisburg Drive until approximately 6 p.m. due to the accident.

The driver in the crash was not injured and there's no word on what caused the crash.

