One hospitalized following rollover crash in Huntersville

One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover wreck in Huntersville Friday afternoon.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the wreck happened on Statesville Road at Hambright Road. Firefighters tweeted about the incident 11:46 a.m.

Station 1 is clearing from an MVA, Statesville Rd at Hambright Rd. One priority patient transported by MEDIC to CMC-Main. pic.twitter.com/iDm9TBnjMk — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) February 2, 2018

A vehicle had overturned in the crash.

Crews said a person was taken by MEDIC to Carolinas Medical Center-Main. The extent of the victim's injuries has not been released.

