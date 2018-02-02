One hospitalized following rollover crash in Huntersville - | WBTV Charlotte

One hospitalized following rollover crash in Huntersville

Credit: Huntersville Fire Department Credit: Huntersville Fire Department
Credit: Huntersville Fire Department Credit: Huntersville Fire Department
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover wreck in Huntersville Friday afternoon. 

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the wreck happened on Statesville Road at Hambright Road. Firefighters tweeted about the incident 11:46 a.m. 

A vehicle had overturned in the crash. 

Crews said a person was taken by MEDIC to Carolinas Medical Center-Main. The extent of the victim's injuries has not been released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly